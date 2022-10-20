'SOTY Came as Surprise' Reveals Soni Razadan as 'Baby' Alia Bhatt Completes 10 Years in Bollywood

Alia Bhatt completed 10 years in the showbiz industry on Wednesday. The actress’ debut film, Student Of The Year starring her alongside Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra hit the theatres on October 19, 2012. To commemorate the occasion, Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan dropped a heartfelt note on Instagram. Soni revealed that SOTY came as a complete surprise and the actress was still planning to go to a drama school before trying her luck in Bollywood. But things did not wait, and Karan Johar knocked on the doors with the opportunity for SOTY.

Posting a video that showed glimpses from SOTY's making, Soni penned an adorable note for her ‘baby.’ “Student of the Year came from out of nowhere for our baby Alia Bhatt and when we least expected it.” She further shared that Alia was busy with her diploma, International Baccalaureate when she had bagged the film. Expressing how glad she was for her to do it, she wrote, “Acting in a movie was a distant dream. One which we were not at all prepared for, just yet.”

While revealing the course of action had Alia not roped the film, she wrote, “The plan was for Alia to go to a drama school and then somehow try to get a role in something! Thank you, Karan Johar, for auditioning her, and giving her a chance to work on herself before finally casting our girl.”

Soni concluded the caption by expressing how happy they were when she bagged the opportunity to do the film. Soni also regarded Karan as her “mentor, guide, best friend and a second father.”

Right after the post was shared, Instagram users swamped the comment section. Karan Johar reacted to the post and wrote, “Soni! So much love to Bhatsaab and you for trusting me.”

From making her debut in SOTY, Alia today has established herself as one of the biggest female stars in the country. The actress has several memorable and powerful performances under her belt.

Alia is also set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. Besides, she also has Jee Le Zara and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

