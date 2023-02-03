Months after welcoming their second son Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi, Rajinikanth’s younger daughter and filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth seems to be seeking Lord Murugan’s blessings. Soundarya visited Tamil Nadu’s Thiruchendur Murugan Temple with her family. The Tamil film producer was accompanied by her actor husband Vishagan Vanangamudi and their elder son Ved Krishna.

Visiting the holy site, Soundarya and her family were seen strictly following the COVID-19 protocols. While all eyes were finding their newborn son Veer, the three of them were seen holding each other’s hands as they entered the crowded temple.

Several videos and pictures are making rounds on the internet. Decked in the traditional ensembles, Soundarya and her family were seen surrounded by their security guards. Sondarya sported a maroon floral printed Anarkali suit, while her husband and son were seen decked in traditional kasavu mundu. In the now-viral video, the three are seen stepping down the stairs to seek blessings, while they were holding each other’s hands. Later, towards the end of the video, Soundarya, Ved and Vishagan were seen going towards their vehicle.

Earlier, while announcing the birth of her second son, Soundarya shared the big news on her Instagram account. While sharing a series of pictures with her family, the film producer wrote in the caption, “With gods abundant grace and our parents’ blessings, Vishagan, Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi today 11/9/22." She further thanked her doctors.

Soon after the announcement, Soundarya on September 21, dropped a picture of herself with her father Rajinikanth. In the picture, Soundarya was seen holding her newborn son in her arms, while Rajinikanth was seen standing behind the two. While she hid her son’s face with a heart-eye emoticon, one could see a tiny garland around Veer, who was completely wrapped in white cloth with a golden border.

Before that, the Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 filmmaker shared a picture of herself along with her father meeting spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. In the picture, all of them were seen greeting each other with big smiles on their faces. While sharing the picture, Soundarya wrote in the caption, “With the one who has dedicated his life towards service to humanity, with his holiness Sri Sri Ravishankar Gurudev … an evening to remember forever."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will soon be seen sharing the screen space with his Robot co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his upcoming action comedy Jailer. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the Tamil movie is backed by Kalanithi Maran. Apart from Rajinikanth, Jailer will also feature Tamannaah Bhatia and Mohanlal. The movie is expected to be released in April this year. On the other hand, Rajinikanth will also be seen in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming directorial Lal Salaam.

