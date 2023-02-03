Model-turned-actress Soundarya Sharma is a well-known face of the film industry. She made her acting debut in 2017 with the romantic film Ranchi Diaries. She also bagged the Best Debutante award at Jharkhand International Film Festival and was nominated at Zee Cine Awards. But the actress recently came into the limelight after she participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 16. However, her journey ended a couple of weeks ago before the finale.

Over the years, Soundarya has worked on numerous projects and has won millions of hearts of viewers with her acting prowess. Along with her acting talent, she is also known for her outstanding fashion sense. She is always the talk of the town and never fails to impress everyone with her fashion quotient. The actress last week shared pictures from her latest photoshoot session which took the internet by storm.

In the pictures, the 28-year-old actress was seen slaying her looks in a royal blue co-ord set. She wore a sleeveless crop top with a plunging neckline and tied-up detailing in the front which she paired with matching trousers. She went for minimal makeup, kept her hair open and rounded off her look with a multilayered peeled necklace, matching earrings, and white heels.

Seeing the photos, fans could not keep their calm. One of the users commented, “Uff," while another one wrote, “Wow just wow." Many showered red hearts and fire emojis in the comment box.

Soundarya Sharma was last seen in the fantasy comedy-drama Thank God. The film was directed by Indra Kumar and featured Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Sajid Khan is directing a film after four years which is set to begin in April this year. Sajid Khan announced his upcoming film during the premiere of Big Boss 16. The movie features Shehnaaz Gill in the lead role. Now according to reports, Soundarya is collaborating with Sajid Khan in this upcoming movie. She will have a special appearance in a song in Sajid’s film. Soundarya’s fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the project.

