Sourav Ganguly's Biopic Makers React to Reports of Ranbir Kapoor Playing the Lead, Here's What They Say

The news of Sourav Ganguly’s biopic has been doing the rounds for a couple of years now. The former Indian men’s cricket team captain announced it in 2021 and shared that it will be produced under Luv Ranjan’s banner. Recently, it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the lead and will be heading to Kolkata soon to visit Eden Gardens, the Cricket Association of Bengal office and also ‘Dada’s’ house before kick-starting the shooting.

However, the film’s co-producer Ankur Garg said that there are no updates to share at this point and casting hasn’t been discussed as well. ETimes quoted Garg as saying, “Honestly, there’s no update to share at this point in time. The biopic will be one of the projects that we will focus on after our upcoming film’s release. For now, casting or anything else hasn’t been discussed."

On the other hand, Ganguly’s wife Dona Ganguly, said, “I am not sure. I don’t know yet." The publication also quoted Sanjay Das, Ganguly’s close friend as saying, “Nothing about the film is fixed yet. We will need at least eight-nine months to decide who will play the lead role. Once everything falls into place, Sourav and the production house will formally announce who will play his character on screen. That Ranbir Kapoor is likely to play Dada is just a rumour, at least at this point."

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Tu Joothi Main Makkar which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film is presented by T-Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is for the first that Ranbir and Shraddha will be sharing the screen. TJMM is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

