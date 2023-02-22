Businessman-actor Saravanan Arul became the centre of attention in 2022 after the release of his film, The Legend. It received backlash from the audiences and critics for having a terrible storyline and lacklustre performances. Saravanan has dominated the headlines once again after he tweeted a video. In the clip, he gave the social media users a glimpse of his hotel during his Kashmir trip. Users were left awestruck after watching the illustrious hotel, the beautiful paintings hanging on its walls and the picturesque beauty of nature from his room’s window.

The snow-capped surroundings and trees offered a captivating view which enthralled the users. “Heaven of the earth; Our Kashmir," said Saravanan, while shooting the video, which has garnered more than 1,90,000 views till now. Another highlight of this clip is the brilliant architectural work of the houses in Kashmir.

Users loved the video but were also curious to know why Saravanan had gone to Kashmir. Some opined that maybe he had joined the team of the film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The reason behind this rumour is a clip which recently surfaced, where Lokesh was seen posing with a fan, which gave the impression that he was in Kashmir.

Another user felt that Leo will have Saravanan as the second male lead alongside Vijay. But with absolutely no report to confirm this news, it seems like speculation.

Besides this yet-to-be-confirmed project, Saravanan will enact a key role in his next film, touted to be a romantic drama. Cine buffs feel that he will try to carve a fan following amongst the youth with this film. The plotline, director and other details related to its cast have been kept under wraps as of now.

Saravanan’s latest look, in which he appears quite slimmer than before — as seen in his film, The Legend — was unveiled by him on Twitter. Decked up in casuals, Saravanan looked quite prim and smart. Social media users were left surprised by this transformation and felt that he didn’t look like a 53-year-old at all.

Saravanan is also the owner of The New Legend Saravana Stores, a shopping complex chain which sells clothing, furniture and jewellery.

