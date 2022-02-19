South Actress Anupama Parameswaran Looks Like A Dream in These Pictures, See The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Pics

Anupama Parameswaran, the curly hair queen of Southern cinema leaves everyone spellbound with her beauty and undoubtedly, her acting skills. She turned 26 recently. A few days back, Anupama posted a picture of her flaunting her shiny curly hair. She can be seen wearing multicolour pattern shirt with black pants.

Anupama is a name that needs no introduction as, at a very young age, the actress has left a prominent mark in the South film industry. This photo of Anupama is a work of art in itself. Peeking through the wine glasses, Anupama looks adorable as she is lost in her thoughts.

Advertisement

Anupama started her acting career in the year 2015 with the Malayalam film Premamand has not looked back ever since. She never fails to impress her fans with her charming smile. She shared a group of photos from a photoshoot in which she can be seen wearing a white dress from the label Khushbu Rathod. To complete the look, she wore yellow hoop earrings and a wide bright smile. This time, instead of flaunting her natural curls, she opted for wavy hair.

Advertisement

Not everyone looks this hot and cute together in a traditional red saree. In a photo shared by Anupama, she can be seen blushing in a red saree by Mughda Art Studio. Along with the saree, she wore gold jewellery with a bun accessorised by red roses. Also, how can we miss that small bindi on her forehead that is completing her Indian look.

Anupama has featured in the lead roles in many films over the years such as Sathamanam Bhavati, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi, Hello Guru Prema Kosame, Natasaarvabhowma and Rakshasudu. She is dedicated towards her work and prepares well before any role.

She posted a picture earlier in which she can be seen sitting with a diary and if we look at the caption, she revealed that it was her preparation for the role of Nandini for her upcoming film 18 Pages.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.