South Actress Krithi Shetty Steals The Show in Stunning Polka Dress

Krithi Shetty is one of the most beloved actors in South cinema. The young actress has cemented her place in the film industry by featuring in films like Shyam Singha Roy and Bangarraju. Krithi has won several hearts through her acting chops and gorgeous looks. Krithi’s fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming film with Ram Pothineni, The Warrior. The 18-year-old is busy promoting her film alongside Ram Pothineni. Recently, Krithi shared a mesmerizing picture of herself in a polka dress on Instagram and captioned it, “#thewarrior."

Krithi’s post has gone viral with over 430,000 likes on Instagram and has been flooded with comments from her fans. Many star-struck fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment box and have professed their love for the glamorous diva. Krithi is an avid social media user and she is using her impressive presence on Instagram to promote her upcoming film.

Earlier this year, Krithi shared a delightful Instagram Reel to promote The Warrior. In the Reel, Krithi can be seen dancing to the Bullet Song from Ram Pothineni’s The Warrior. Krithi’s Instagram Reel broke the Internet with over 1.6 million likes.

Ram Pothineni’s The Warrior is a cop-drama and has created tremendous chatter on social media. Last week, the makers released a terrific trailer of The Warrior on YouTube. The trailer has crossed 10 million views on YouTube and netizens have hailed the sizzling chemistry between Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty.

It is worth noting that The Warrior has been trending on Twitter since its trailer was released. The cop-drama has been produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner.

The Warrior features an exceptional cast, which includes Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty, Aadhi Pinisetty and Akshara Gowda. The Warrior has been directed by Lingusamy and will hit the screens on July 14.

