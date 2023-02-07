Actress-model Ragini Dwivedi made her debut in the film industry with the 2009 Kannada action-drama Veera Madakari. She rose to prominence after appearing in films like Ragini IPS, Shiva, Bangari, Veera Madakari, and Kempe Gowda. The Kannada actress is not only a fantastic actor but also a fashion fanatic. She frequently treats her fans with stunning pictures of herself on her social media handle. Ragini’s fans and followers find inspiration in her excellent fashion choices.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, Ragini was seen posing and grinning in a bedroom setup for the camera. She looked fabulous in a white single-strapped sheer dress. The actress opted for subtle makeup, including shimmery pink eyeshadow and glossy lips. Her wavy hair complemented her overall appearance. “Bring your light to darkness," she captioned her post.

Advertisement

Fans flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis. Reacting to the post, filmmaker Milind Gadagkar dropped three red heart emojis. A user wrote, “The stunning beauty," while another commented, “Queen." Another fan wrote, “What a smile."

Ragini, who has worked in numerous languages in the south, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the horror film Walker House. The film will also star Kahani fame actor Parambrata Chatterjee. Ayush, who has previously worked as an assistant director, helms Walker House as his first feature picture.

Advertisement

In exceptionally cold weather and stunning locales in London, the filmmakers have recently completed 60% of the shooting and have canned significant chunks of the film, as per media reports. Walker House is shot by cinematographer Vikas, who has previously worked on films such as Dhoom 2 and Bang Bang and is produced by Mohan. Ragini plays Parambrata’s wife and a cop in the film. Her role is that of a modern woman from a cosmopolitan metropolis.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media about her Bollywood debut, Ragini revealed that language is no longer a problem. “I am a Punjabi, who started my career in Kannada. I slowly transitioned to different languages. Today, Kannada films are getting pan-Indian reach and I’m glad to make a mark in Bollywood at the right time," she stated.

She was last seen in Sorry Karma Returns, a Kannada language crime, mystery, and thriller film. The film was released last year and was a great box-office success. Brahmanand Reddy directed it, and Arjun Sharma and MF Afzal played significant roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here