South Actress Supyarde Singh to Make Bollywood Debut with Deepak Pandey's Web Series

Actress Supyarde Singh, who has worked with famous Tamil directors like Mani Ratnam, will be soon making her debut in Hindi film industry with a web series. The actress, known for her Tamil and Telugu films, will be playing the lead in director Deepak Pandey’s upcoming web series titled I Love US.

Deepak Pandey, the director-cinematographer, became popular with 2019 web series Halala. He has also worked as cinematographer for popular Hindi television shows including Devon Ke Dev Mahadev (2011) and Jhansi Ki Rani (2011).

The web series is said to be based on a love story and it will be streamed on EOR TV, an OTT platform owned by Pandey. In the web series the director will be representing a unique love story, based on the social taboo on same-sex relationships.

Advertisement

Supyarde Singh started her film career with the 2017 Tamil movie, Kaatru Veliyidai, directed and produced by Mani Ratnam. Since her debut, Supyarde Singh has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu industry because of her beauty and acting. She has also acted in the Telugu crime thriller Cheppina Evaru Nammaru, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Supyarde made her Telugu debut with the film which was released in January 2021.

Her next Telugu movie Lingoccha – The Game of Love is all set to hit the theatres soon. The romantic love story features Karthik Rathnam as the male lead. Helmed by Anand Bada and produced by Yadagiri Raju under the banner of Srikala Entertainments, the rom-com is presented by Black Box Studios. The film has been shot in various locations of Hyderabad.

With a budding career in the South film industry, Supyarde is excited about her debut in Bollywood.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.