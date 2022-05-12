South Actress Urvashi’s Family Photo, Featuring Second Husband and Son, Goes Viral

Actress Urvashi is one of the most celebrated and versatile performers of Indian cinema. Having acted in language films, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, Urvashi has a strong fan base among South Indian moviegoers.

She has been excelling in her acting career, which spans more than three decades. She won the hearts of the audience with her performances in movies like Soorarai Pottru, Mookuthi Amman and Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

Urvashi is not just restricted to acting, she is also a prolific dubbing artist, TV presenter, screenwriter and producer. As far as her personal life is concerned, in 2000, she got married to actor Manoj K Jayan and they were blessed with a daughter Kunjatta.

Unfortunately, their marriage lasted a few months, as the duo had a bunch of disagreements. After living apart for a few years, Urvashi and Manoj finally got divorced in 2008. However, cupid struck her again. In 2013, Urvashi got married for the second time, at the age of 45, to Sivaprasad, who is a builder from Chennai.

Advertisement

A year later, in 2014 at the age of 46, Urvashi got pregnant. The couple welcomed a baby boy by the end of 2014. Urvashi giving birth to a child at the age of 46 had become the talk of the town, and the Tamil film industry was buzzing with co-actors praising her. Urvashi is once again in the news as one of their family photos, featuring her second husband and her son, is going viral on social media.

Earlier this year, tragedy unfolded in Urvashi’s family. Her sister-in-law Pramila reportedly died by suicide Villupuram.

Pramila was married to Urvashi’s brother Kamal but the couple separated a few years ago. The 52-year-old was living with her brother Suseenthiran, and the brother-sister duo was going through a tough time, financially due to their illnesses and health conditions.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.