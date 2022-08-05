South Director GS Panicker Dies, Aged 79, of Cancer

Film director GS Panicker, who directed and produced over seven films in Malayalam and other languages, breathed his last at Sundaram Medical College in Chennai on Thursday morning. He was 79 and was undergoing treatment at the private hospital there after being diagnosed with cancer.

The filmmaker is known for directing some noteworthy Malayalam movies. Going by social media reports, it is known that Panicker had plans to make a comeback to the industry with a film titled Mid Summer Dreams back in 2018, but for some reason that did not materialise and the project was shelved.

The noted filmmaker is best known for his debut directorial venture Ekakini, which was released in 1976. The movie featuring Ravi Meno, Shobha, and Indra Balan in the lead roles won several awards, including the best film. Ekakini was financed by the director himself and has dialogues by P Raman Nair who also penned the screenplay for the movie.

Ekakini is considered to be the first road movie ever made in the Mollywood film industry. It was inspired by M T Vasudevan Nair’s short story titled Karutha Chandran.

In his prolific career, Panicker helmed movies based on works of literature and also wrote screenplay for two films. His 1982 movie Sahyante Makan was based on writer Vyloppilli Sreedhara Menon’s work. He has also made a movie titled Paandavapuram based on Sethu’s famous novel by the same name. Some of his other noted films are- Prakrithi Manohari, Bhoothapandi, and Vasarashaya.

Paniker hailed from Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram and was residing at Peramangalam in Thrissur for several years with his family. He is survived by his wife Sheela and children, Sanitha and Sanil Panicker.

