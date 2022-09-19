South Indian Actress Deepa Found Dead, Police Suspect Suicide

South Indian actress Deepa was found dead on Saturday. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her house. Deepa, also known as Pauline Jessica, was just 29 years old. Police suspect that it was a suicide. Reportedly, she hanged herself at her residence in Chennai’s Virugambakkam.

Deepa was living alone for the past few days. The family found out about her death when she was not answering their phone calls. They sent one of her friends to check on her and she found her hanging from the fan.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident. Many reports suggest that Deepa decided to end her life due to trouble in her love life.

Reportedly, police have also recovered a suicide note from Deepa’s house. The actress has not named anyone in the letter and stated that she would love them for the rest of her life. Reports suggest that she was deeply in love with someone and could no longer cope with the issues that arose in her relationship.

On social media, Deepa used to post love-filled messages and posts but never mentioned the name of the person she was in love with. Her friends also suggest that she has taken her life due to issues in her love life. They also stated that she was going through mental stress.

Deepa was a budding Kollywood actress and has been part of a few movies. Her film Vaidhaa was released earlier this year. She has done minor roles in Mysskin’s Thupparivalan among other films. She also had many interesting roles in her kitty.

