South Korean Actress Honey Lee Announces Her Pregnancy

South Korean actress Honey Lee surprised the world by marrying in a private ceremony to her boyfriend, who is not a public figure, in the last week of December, and now another big news from her end has taken the internet by storm. Honey Lee’s agency, Saram Entertainment, announced on January 16 that the actress was expecting her first child. The agency also stated that they are unable to provide any additional information about the pregnancy but respectfully ask fans for their understanding and blessings for the soon-to-be parents. Honey Lee, on the other hand, is said to be in her fifth month of pregnancy and due to give birth at the end of May or early June, according to another media outlet.

In November, the actress’s romance became public. According to Sports Seoul, the actress is in a committed relationship with a non-celebrity. According to the portal, the actress has been dating the mystery man for a year after meeting him through a mutual friend. According to reports, the two became friends because they shared similar interests and viewpoints.

The news of the couple exchanging wedding vows in a small ceremony in Seoul with only family members present was confirmed by the agency on December 21. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the couple did not have a lavish wedding.

And in the meantime, Honey Lee recently won the best actress at the 2021 SBS Acting Awards for her outstanding performance in the SBS drama ‘One The Woman.’

