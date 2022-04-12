South Star Arjun Sarja Visits Kerala’s Padmanabhaswamy Temple

South action star Arjun Sarja recently visited the famous Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. The actor visited the temple along with filmmaker Kannan Thamarakkulam and other crew members. Arjun is in Thirvuananthpuram for the shooting of this upcoming Malayalam movie Virunnu. The actor and others were seen in traditional white dhotis. The officials of the temple administration and other visitors were also seen taking selfies with the actor.

Arjun, known for his roles in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films, is playing the male lead in Thamarakkulam’s Virunnu. Nikki Galrani is playing the female lead opposite Arjun. The shooting of the movie resumed in January this year after the Kerala government lifted the restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The shooting of the movie is now going on in the Pothencode area near Thiruvananthpuram.

The first shooting schedule of the action thriller was shot in Erattupetta, Kerala and the second schedule was completed in Thodupuzha area. After that the schedule of the movie was disrupted due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Advertisement

The script of the multi starrer film has been penned by Dinesh Pallath. The star cast of the movie also includes Mukesh, Asha Sarath, Baiju Santhosh, Aju Varghese, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Hareesh Peradi, Sudheer and Gireesh Neyyar. The music of the film has been composed by Ratheesh Vega and Sanadh George Grace while the cinematography will be done by Ravichandran. The movie is slated to release on May 1.

Arjun Sarja was last seen in Ravi Teja starrer Telugu movie Khiladi, which released on February 11. The film directed by Ramesh Verma is also streaming on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.