South star Venkatesh, who was last seen in F3, has made intriguing news today. The actor announced his 75th movie on Twitter. Sailesh Kolanu, a young and gifted director who just enjoyed success with HIT 2, has been confirmed to helm this historical picture. His tweet said, “It’s time for a new adventure."

This movie is being made on a massive scale by Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment, who also produced Shyam Singha Roy. A pre-look graphic from the creators reveals that a significant update will be released on January 25, 2023.

This will be Niharika Entertainment’s most significant undertaking, and it will be produced on an enormous scale.

According to rumours, Sailesh Kolanu will also play a never-seen-before avatar. The movie will also have other sets of handsome actors. Known craftspeople will work on various tasks in this movie. The other cast and staff will shortly be revealed by the filmmakers.

As a result of the revelation that Venkatesh and Hit Series director Sailesh will be working together on a movie, there is some debate in the industry as to whether this will be a stand-alone film or a part of the Hit universe. To find out the truth, we must wait a few more days.

