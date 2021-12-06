South Superstar Suriya's Next Etharkum Thuninthavan to Premiere on This Date

The grand success of courtroom drama Jai Bhim has given actor Suriya pan-India recognition. Now fans are waiting for south superstar’s upcoming Etharkum Thuninthavan, the 40th film of his career. The makers recently unveiled the release date of the film. As per reports, the film’s production house, Sun Pictures, has announced that Etharkum Thuninthavan will be released on February 4, 2022.

Etharkum Thuninthavan also marks the fourth collaboration of actor Suriya and director Pandiraj. The actor-director duo has earlier worked on Pasanga, Pasanga 2, and Kadaikutty Singham.

Earlier this year, the first motion poster of Etharkum Thuninthavan was unveiled showing Suriya in an intense look.

With the release date of Etharkum Thuninthavan on February 4, the makers of Don, starring Sivakarthikeyan, have set the release on February 18, which was earlier supposed to be released on February 11 ahead of Valentine’s Day. Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan, will also be released on February 4. Acharya will be a big challenge for Suriya’s Etharkum Thuninthavan.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Mithila Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu starring Taapsee Pannu will also be released on February 4. The film is based on the life of Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj. Taapsee will be seen as Mithali Raja.

The film will be dubbed and released not only in Hindi but also in Tamil. However, it is being said that the film will hardly have any impact on Etharkum Thuninthavan or Acharya in South India.

