South Superstar Vijay’s Fans in Nellai Celebrate His 29 Years in Tamil Film Industry

The Nellai District Vijay People’s Forum recently organised an event titled, 29 Years of Vijaism, at Rama-Muthuram Cinema in Nellai city of Tamil Nadu. The event was organised on the eve of the 29th anniversary of south actor Vijay’s debut in the Indian film industry. Vijay’s fans were seen cutting cakes and dancing to the songs of Vijay’s films. Hundreds of Vijay fans joined the celebration as the Atom Bottom song was played on the screen during the show.

As per the reports, Vijay’s fans cut cakes and shook a leg as the Nellai celebrations marked the 29th anniversary of his acting career. The event was organised by Nellai District Vijay People’s Forum. The theatres also screened Vijay’s films on the occasion as the excited fans whistled and cheered the actor.

South megastar Vijay is a hugely celebrated personality in the Tamil industry. Vijay debuted on the big screens as a child artist in 1984 at the age of 10 in a superhit film. Until 1988, he continued to act in films directed by his father. Vijay made his debut as a lead actor in 1992 at the age of eighteen.

Famous director and Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekaran launched him as the male lead in the film industry. Vijay even played the role of the protagonist in early thriller films. Vikramans Poov, directed by Basil, which was released in the late 90s became a turning point of Vijay’s cinematic career as the young fans turned their attention to him.

Vijay has established himself not only as a leading male figure but also as a playback singer. He has sung more than 30 songs to date. Actor Vijay has a lot of fans not only in the Tamil industry but in other languages too.

