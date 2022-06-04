SP Balasubrahmanyam Birth Anniversary: Watch Hindi Songs of the Iconic Singer

SP Balasubrahmanyam is a name that echoes with more than 40,000 songs, every time they are played. Born on June 4, 1946 in a small village in the Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh, SP Balasubrahmanyam, also known as SPB, became one of the biggest names in the Indian music industry.

SPB churned out songs in more than 16 languages, including Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. Bollywood, too, was lucky enough to have SPB a part of its discography as the legendary singer and music director produced several songs in Hindi. SPB would have turned 76 today, and to honour him on his birthday, here are top five songs that emerged from SPB’s artistic skills.

Tere Mere Beech Mein

SPB made a grand entry into Bollywood with this song, which also won him the National Award for Best Playback Singer (male). The song features Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri, playing the lead rolesin the film Ek Duuje Ke Liye.

O Maria O Maria

Featuring Kamal Haasan and Dimple Kapadia, O Maria O Maria was one of the peppy numbers of the 80s that is still enjoyed by many listeners. The song also has the voice of another legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

Aaja Shaam Hone Aayi

A duet song featuring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in the movie Maine Pyar Kiya, the song was one of the biggest hits of its time. After this film, SPB sang for Salman Khan in many films and that is why he was identified as the ‘voice of Salman.’ The song was part of the album in which all songs were sung by SPB. The song featured legendary duet SPB and Lata Mangeshkar.

Tumse Milne Ki Tamanna Hai

A solo by SPB, the song featured in the 1991 movie Saajan starring Salman Khan, Madhur Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt. The movie featured more hit songs by SPB other than Tumse Milne Ki Tamanna Hai, such as Dekha Hai Pehli Baar and Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise.

Yeh Haseen Vaadiyan

A titillating number sung by SPB and directed by AR Rahman, the track easily comes under the category of evergreen songs. It is considered one of the best works for both SPB and AR Rahman. The song also had the voice of K.S Chithra.

