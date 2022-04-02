Speculations Rife On Who Will Say Bye To Bigg Boss Ultimate House?

The Bigg Boss Ultimate house is getting ready for the finale. The finale of season 1 of the show, hosted by Simbu, will take place on April 9. According to reports, the show’s former host and actor Kamal Haasan might also appear as a special guest to give away the trophy and prize money.

The latest episodes saw Suruthi Periyasamy walking out of Bigg Boss Ultimate with Rs 15 lakh cash prize. Now that only a few days are left for the finale, there is just one question dwelling on viewers’ minds – who will be the next evicted contestant? Bigg Boss Ultimate saw its ninth eviction last weekend, and this week’s eviction is a toss-up. Now, as per the speculations, Ramya and Abirami might say bye to the Bigg Boss Ultimate house.

All eyes are currently on the week 9 elimination vote results. Last week’s results indicated a difficult struggle between Ramya and Abirami as Julie escaped the danger. Ramya and Abirami were the bottom two in the vote tallies as of the last day of voting. The final eviction before the finals will take place this week.

The performances of the nominated candidates, particularly Abirami and Ramya, during the ticket to the finals task are crucial for their survival. Abirami was unable to make an impression in the previous weeks. Ramya, along with Abirami, is the other bottom-placed contender. Niroop, on the other hand, is safe this week.

Viewers also might not witness double eviction from the Bigg Boss Ultimate house this week since Suruthi has already walked out of the house with the suitcase. If double eviction happens, there are chances of Ramya leaving the show as she stands at the bottom of the list.

Thamarai, along with Bala ji, steers clear from the elimination as they top the voting race. So far, they are two of the most popular contestants. There are also speculations that Bala ji might lift the trophy. As evident from the voting trends, he has been winning hearts since the day he entered the house.

It will be interesting to see who wins the battle of survival during the last week of Bigg Boss Ultimate. The winner of Bigg Boss Ultimate will receive Rs 20 lakh and the Ultimate edition trophy.

