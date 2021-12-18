Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office Day 2: Film Receives Tough Competition From Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man No Way Home saw a huge surge in ticket sales and show timings began as early as 4 am in the morning to keep up with the demand. While the first day of its release, December 16, witnessed a huge crowd, the second day (Friday, December 17) was comparatively bleak as the film got tremendous competition from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. The Sukumar directorial surpassed this year’s biggest opener Sooryavanshi’s record and collected around ₹22 crores on Friday.

According to Boxofficeindia.com report quoted by Hindustan Times, “Spiderman: No Way Home has seen a drop in collections of 30-35% and most of this has come in the South circuits especially Nizam/Andhra due to Pushpa but both Mumbai and Delhi/UP held up better which is a good sign. The second day of the film should be in the 21-22 crore nett range giving it a 55 crore nett two day total. The film should gain momentum again over weekend."

The superhero film registered the second-highest opening in the history of Hollywood releases in India, after MCU’s Avengers Endgame.

Directed by Jon Watts, the film sees Tom Holland reprise his role as the friendly neighbourhood spiderman along with Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Meanwhile, Sukumar’s absence from the pre-release event of Pushpa upset the film’s fans. It is said that a director’s word about the movie plays an important role during the promotions. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and features Samantha Akkineni in a dance number.

Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is finally in theatres. The film has been long in the making, but thankfully, it didn’t affect pre-release buzz a bit. Now, the actual result is out as early trends for day 1 are in.

As per analysts, the film has started by earning around Rs 44-46 crores in all languages at the Box Office on day 1, ie, Friday, December 17.

