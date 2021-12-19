Home » News » Movies » Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office Day 3: Tom Holland-starrer Earns Rs 79.14 Crore, Beats Sooryavanshi

Spider-Man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts.
Spider-Man: No Way Home has performed better at the box office that Bollywood release Sooryavanshi.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: December 19, 2021, 14:07 IST

Spider-Man No Way Home released in India on Dec 16, a day ahead of its worldwide premiere amid coronavirus scare. Since not very long ago, Hollywood films have invaded and penetrated the Indian market big time and Spider-Man is proof how Indians love watching Hollywood big budget fares time to time. That’s a performance the likes of which haven’t been seen since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Sharing the box office figures of Spider-Man, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “SpiderMan is UNSHAKABLE and UNBEATABLE on Day 3… Fetches ₹ 26 cr+ on *non-festival Saturday* in pandemic era. Expect another big day today [Sun]… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr. Total: ₹ 79.14 crore (sic)."

When Sooryavanshi had released on the occasion of Diwali, it had managed to earn Rs 77.08 crore in three days. Directed by Jon Watts, ‘No Way Home’ picks up after Peter Parker’s superhero identity is revealed to the everyone, sending his world as well as those of his girlfriend MJ’s (Zendaya), Aunt May’s (Marisa Tomei) and best friend Ned’s (Jacob Batalon) into spin.

In an attempt to return to normalcy, Parker confides in Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and asks the Sorcerer Supreme to cast a spell making the world forget that he is Spider-Man.

The incantation goes awry, unleashing a multiverse of villains from the universes of other Spider-Men, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Otto Octavius.

