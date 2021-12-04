Spider-Man: No Way Home Causes Ticket Sites to Crash, Good News for Theatres?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is arguably the biggest Marvel movie since the Avengers: Endgame in 2019. When advance ticket sales for Spider-Man: No Way Home went online on Monday, a number of ticket sites crashed, and it appears that demand has reached pre-pandemic proportions. According to ticketing website Fandango, the Tom Holland-starring Spider-Man movie took only two hours to surpass the presales of the previous Marvel Cinematic Universe feature and fellow Disney outing, Black Widow and set the company record for highest first-day presales in 2021. But owing to the increased demand, many were not able to get a ticket to watch their friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man in action again.

Fans complained on social media on Monday that ticket outlets such as AMC were experiencing backlogs. This hampered their opportunity to secure advance tickets to the latest film featuring the web-slinging hero, which opens in theatres on December 17.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, “Fandango, AMC, and Cinemark's website crashed. I just want my Spider-Man tickets.”

Another tweet read, “I got to select my Spider-Man seats on AMC, then it said it was going to charge me for both tickets, while also asking if they were A-List reservations or not. Backed out, chose other seats, then didn’t even give me the A-List option. Waited in line again, and now it crashed LMAO.”

While Fandango did not reveal how many bookings were done through its site, it did admit that No Way Home seemed to have "the best advance ticket sales on Fandango since 2019's Avengers: Endgame" with first-day presales for this latest movie significantly higher than pre-pandemic releases such as Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars movies Rogue One, The Last Jedi, and even Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The demand is encouraging for theatres, which needs a massive blockbuster to cap off 2021 on a strong note following yet another difficult pandemic year. More significantly, after months of films’ gradual return to cinemas, a blockbuster smash might maintain momentum into 2022.

