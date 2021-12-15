Spider-Man No Way Home First Reviews Call Tom Holland-starrer 'the Biggest Movie of the Year'

After what seems like an eternity of conjecture, Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive in theatres on December 16, in India. Tom Holland’s third standalone appearance as friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man has been billed as the most ambitious live-action Spider-Man film to date, bridging realms we never thought to cross.

A premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home held by Marvel Studios took place on Monday, and the first reactions are in. It’s one of the most anticipated big-screen projects this year, and things are looking nothing but promising. On Rotten Tomatoes, the Marvel sequel has a perfect score, with many critiques hailing No Way Home as the greatest episode in Holland’s stint as the famed web-slinger.

We’ll start with Alonso Duralde of TheWrap. According to Duralde, “The film’s ability to put human-sized emotions and relationships front and centre even while the very fabric of time and space twists itself into knots may be the most superheroic feat on display."

The plaudits continue, with Deadline’s Pete Hammond hailing Holland, Zendaya, as well as Jacob Batalon as “a priceless trio," before foreshadowing the entrance of “the various villains" and “others" that pop in and out to create this pure blockbuster fun of the highest degree. “Fans will be in paradise," he concludes, before adding,

“In light of the pandemic, this movie is a holiday gift not only to moviegoers but also to exhibitors, because if EVER there was a film poised to save the movie business — just like Spidey always saves the day — it is this splendidly-crafted endgame."

Meanwhile, Variety’s Peter Debruge felt Spider-Man: No Way Home to be not just a fitting end to the Marvel Spider-Man franchise, but also to the past couple of decades of Spider-Man films as a whole. Is this, at long last, confirmation of what the fans have long been anticipating?

“The film can be unwieldy at times, and it’s far too intent on setting up even more craziness to play out in future Marvel products, but it provides enough resolution for the previous two decades of Spider-Man adventures that audiences who’ve tuned out along the way will be rewarded for giving this one a shot," he said.

Lastly, CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg praised Marvel’s newest adventure, he even went so far as to call Spider-Man: No Way Home among the MCU’s greatest excursions. Despite the hoopla, it appears like Spider-Man: No Way Home will be very well worth the money.

“Jon Watts’ blockbuster is the movie that audiences are presently mentally preparing themselves for, and one of the greatest Marvel adventures to date."

Cnet’s Jennifer Bisset wrote: “If you came for the biggest movie of the year, you’ll definitely leave satisfied."

