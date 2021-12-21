Spider-Man No Way Home, Pushpa Box Office: Both Movies Continue to Woo Audience Ahead of 83 Release

Latest superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home is continuing to woo the Indian audiences since release on Dec 16. Despite of facing stiff competition from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Spider-Man remains the top choice for the movie going audiences. However, Pushpa has managed to hold its ground in face of the competition from Hollywood and continues to trend well in the North markets where the Hindi version remains the preferred choice of watchers.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the business collections of Pushpa and Spider-Man: No Way Home on Twitter, “‘PUSHPA’ SURPRISES HINDI INDUSTRY… There were zilch expectations from #PushpaHindi… Reasons… Medium star Poor promotions/minimal awareness. Medium star Limited screens/shows. Medium star #SpiderMan. But its content is doing the talking eventually… #Pushpa has begun its journey for HIT status in #Hindi (sic)."

About Spider-Man’s box office performance, Taran shared, “#SpiderMan continues its BLOCKBUSTER RUN… Collects in double digits on Day 5… #South markets lead, #Mumbai, #Delhi super-strong… Eyes ₹ 150 cr+ total by Thu… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr, Sun 29.23 cr, Mon 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 120.47 cr Nett BOC. #India biz (sic)."

Both Pushpa and Spider-Man will be facing stiff competition from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s 83, which will be releasing on Dec 24.

