Spider-Man No Way Home to Release in India on Dec 16, a Day Ahead of US

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the new Spider Man film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, is all set to release in India on December 16, a day ahead of its release in the US. “We have some exciting news for all the Spider-Man & Marvel fans! Our favourite superhero will be swinging in one day earlier than the US! Catch #SpiderManNoWayHome on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," tweeted Sony Pictures India.

In the film, with Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

The film will also feature appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. After the trailer reveal recently, many fan theories pertaining to returning villains from previous Spider-Man have been confirmed. This has further raised anticipation for the upcoming superhero film. However, whether or not Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will be part of the upcoming film or not.

Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from Spider-Man, Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius aka Dr Octopus from Spider-Man 2, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from Spider-Man 3, Rhys Ifans’ the Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

