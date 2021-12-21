Spider-Man No Way Home: Why Scene Featuring Tony Stark's Daughter was Cut from Movie

Child actress Lexi Rabe took to her Instagram to post some photographs from the red carpet premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. She mentioned that her part got cut from the movie.

It’s not the pictures that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) were focused on however, but instead the caption that Rabe said: “I absolutely love this movie", she wrote.

She added: “Even though my part (studio asked to use my image) got cut".

This of course leaves a question, exactly how was Rabe, who plays Tony Stark’s daughter Morgan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) going to be included in ‘No Way Home?’, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Though she says that Marvel Studios simply asked to use her image in the feature, Rabe was spotted in Atlanta during the time the movie was filming in the same location, so there is also the chance that she was brought in to create some new scenes.

Fortunately, we do know that Morgan is still an integral part of the MCU, as we see her drawings in Happy Hogan’s (Jon Favreau) apartment. Though Tony Stark fell victim to the final battle in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, his friends will ensure that the loved ones he left behind are well looked after.

It’s also worth noting that Rabe says in the Instagram caption that she is hoping “to start filming again soon".

Whether that is for the looming TV series Armor Wars which is based on an Iron Man story arc from the comic books, or another project altogether, isn’t something we can work out just yet.

Rabe has what looks to be a shining career ahead of her.

Following her appearance in Endgame, she took up roles in ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ as well as the ‘Stargirl’ TV series and the film ‘Silk Road’.

