Spider-Man Star Zendaya’s Wax Statue Disappoints Fans, Netizens Call It Kylie Jenner Instead

Spider-Man star Zendaya’s wax statue was recently introduced at Madame Tussauds London. The museum’s official Twitter account shared the update with fans and dropped a picture of the wax statue in which the Euphoria actor can be seen donning a pink suit. However, seems like netizens are not satisfied with the actor’s statue.

Here’s how Zendaya’s wax statue looks like:

Soon after, several of Zendaya’s fans took to Twitter and expressed disappointment with the wax statue. While some claimed that it looks like Kylie Jenner instead, others mentioned that it is actually very disappointing. “Zendaya in Madame Tussauds wax figure, But with a Kylie Jenner lips," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “Zendaya you’re so fine, I’m so sorry they made your wax statue look like the missing Olsen triplet."

Fans also talked about how Zendaya looks angry in the statue. “They not getting this Zendaya wax statue correct is another Black history month L. I don’t want to say it but why they got to make women of color look angry or sassy? Even in a damn wax statue," one of the tweets read.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to Zendaya’s wax statue:

On the work front, Zendaya was recently seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home which starred Tom Holland.

