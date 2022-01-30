Spider-Man Stars Tom Holland and Zendaya Had a Secret Hangout with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may believe they are the most popular British-American couple in the world right now, but thanks to the phenomenal success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the title clearly goes to British actor Tom Holland and his American girlfriend, Zendaya.

According to The Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly invited Tom Holland and Zendaya to their Montecito house for a meeting, and this secret hang-out session between the two famous couples has everyone talking. As per the report, the royal couple unexpectedly contacted Holland and Zendaya and requested a secret meeting.

“Tom and Zendaya were rather bemused," the report said, referring to Holland and Zendaya, who had previously had no relationship with the royal couple. “Tom had never met Harry or spoken to him in his life," the source continued, “so he didn’t know what they wanted."

While the secret meeting is said to have taken place, the details are unknown, though it appears that Harry and Meghan may have proposed one of their planned projects to Tom and Zendaya. Sussex’s Archewell Productions has signed several media projects, and this meeting could be related to them.

It was also recently confirmed that audio giant Spotify would take over production of the Sussex’s’ pet project. The couple signed an £18 million podcast deal a year ago, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Royal couple wanted to host one of Hollywood’s most-talked-about new-age couples, as well as the lead stars of 2021’s biggest release, Spider-Man: No Way Home, on it.

While the specifics of this meeting are unknown, fans all over the world are hoping that whatever the meeting was about, the fact that Harry, Meghan, Tom, and Zendaya, arguably four of the world’s most famous and closely-watched people, are collaborating on a project together will be enough to pique their interest.

