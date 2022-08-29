Spine-Chilling Trailer of Joy Mathew-Starrer La Tomatina Out

Actor Joy Mathew, who has bewitched audiences with his phenomenal acting in films like Uncle, Shutter, Silence, and Nadan, has another riveting movie lined up. He will next be seen in the Malayalam film La Tomatina. Recently, the trailer of the movie was uploaded on YouTube, creating an online buzz, and spiking curiosity among movie enthusiasts.

The 2 minutes 15-second video opens with suspicious music as we are introduced to some stunning visuals of someone slicing a tomato along with a close-up optical of a wide-open pupil. The background voice in the trailer informs us of a “state of emergency."

Soon lead actor Joy Mathew makes his entry fidgeting with a cockroach and from then onwards the trailer takes a malicious turn with mysterious scenes, and suspicious people with some confusing clips imbibed in between.

As the video progresses, the trailer turns out to be gorier as we see splashes of blood smeared on one character’s face, carcasses of animals displayed on a plate, and a body buried among a pile of tomatoes.

Joy Mathew with his excellent acting successfully holds the attention of audiences as he portrays a confusing and complex character, which seems hard to understand from the nail-biting blood fest of a trailer. However, one dialogue of the actor that struck a chord with the viewers showed Joy saying, “News is what somebody somewhere wants to suppress."

The promising La Tomatina trailer has hooked viewers, who have expressed excitement about the upcoming film. While one user wrote, “Waiting so eagerly…" another commented, “Trailer produces and feels there is something in this film. Waiting for the release."

Helmed by Sajeevan Anthikad, La Tomatina also stars actors Kottayam Nazeer and V K Prakash in titular roles. This is the first Malayalam film that draws inspiration from the famous La Tomatina festival held in Spain annually.

According to the director, the film is a political and crime thriller and tells the tale of five people dealing with unidentified forces that possess the ability to invade the privacy of individuals. To make this film, tons of tomatoes were imported from Mysuru.

The release date of the film has not been unveiled as of yet.

