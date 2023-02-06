Besides films, if there is one thing Kiccha Sudeep loves the most, it’s cricket. The Kannada star is often spotted at cricket stadiums enjoying the adrenaline-pumping matches between teams. Recently, the Makkhi actor’s love for the gentleman’s game enabled him to share the “perfect" bromance moment with none other than India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. Sudeep shared a fun-filled picture collage on Instagram that has grabbed the eyeballs of both cine admirers and cricket lovers.

Penning a heartfelt note in the caption, Sudeep wished the India batter for his upcoming IPL match. “What a splendid and perfect night. Best wishes my brotherman for the forthcoming IPL,’ wrote the actor, adding a smiley and two wine glass emojis.

The picture collage captured the duo making the most of their time, partying on a rooftop terrace. While Sudeep was dressed in casuals, sporting a white tee with a pair of black denim jeans, Shikhar Dhawan donned a uber-cool, buttoned-up black and white printed shirt that he teamed up with black trousers.

The celebrity duo posed for pictures, sporting beaming smiles for the click. They were seen hugging one another in one frame while in the other, both Sudeep and Shikhar struck a typical bhangra pose with their hands up in the air.

The picture quickly attracted the attention of the Internet population who queued up in the comments to drop their reactions. “Gabbar vs Kiccha" noted one user. “BOSS" quipped another. Many others dropped numerous red heart emojis in the comments.

Earlier, the Vikrant Rona actor shared a photo of a cricket stadium where he showered praises on cricketers Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya for their excellent performance on the field.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiccha Sudeep is geared up for the release of director R. Chandru’s period action-adventure flick Kabzaa. Also starring Upendra Rao in the lead, Shriya Saran, Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, and Prakash Raj are essaying crucial roles in the upcoming film as well. Kabzaa is slated to hit the silver screens on March 17.

Shikhar Dhawan on the other hand last appeared in the Blue jersey during the Bangladesh tour in December 2022. In the absence of designated skipper Rohit Sharma, the veteran batter captained the young unit and guided them to a 2-1 series win. Next, Dhawan is expected to return to action in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled in March.

