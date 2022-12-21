Splitsvilla X4: Moose Jattana Talks About Qualities She Looks for In Her Partner

Social media influencer and reality TV star Moose Jattana, who will soon enter the dating-based reality show Splitsvilla X4 hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone as a wild card contestant, is looking forward to making good connections on the show. In a recent interview with IANS, she opened up about the qualities she is looking for in her dating partner. She said that she is looking for someone whom she can trust and who is genuinely interested in her.

“I don’t need romance, sex, commitment, that’s all quite secondary. I would only be dating someone with whom the connection is real," she added.

Moose then mentioned the qualities she wants in her connection. She looks for honesty, empathy, understanding and humour. She also said that Humour is her weakness. “I find funny guys and they ruin my life but still this is one trait that I like most in guys whom I want to date," Moose quipped.

While having a chat with the news agency, she also spoke about relationships and why she won’t fit in the concept of making connections of the show. She shared that she will probably clash with people in terms of how she feels about love. “I’m not possessive, I don’t crave commitment," she added.

Speaking about her bond with the hosts of the show, Bigg Boss OTT fame stated that she loved how warm Arjun was and was always smiling on the sets. She then said that it was a good environment to work with both Sunny and Arjun. “Sunny has been around so long, she knows her job well."

She also spoke about Uorfi Javed who had earlier entered the show as a mischief maker. However, she soon exited the show after creating a lot of mischief among the connections. Moose said that she wasn’t on the show at the same time Uorfi was and she is glad that she wasn’t. “What I have seen of her on the show I didn’t like. Very cocky personality" she added.

On Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar, Moose made a lot of headlines for her friendship with Nishant Bhatt.

