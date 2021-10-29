Spruha Joshi, Siddharth Chandekar-starrer 'Coffee' to Premiere on January 14

Days after theatres are opened in Maharashtra, Marathi actors have started announcing their upcoming projects. Actor Spruha Joshi has also announced the release date of her upcoming film ‘Coffee’. She has shared a poster of the movie, which also stars Siddharth Chandekar and Kashyap Parulekar. The film is scheduled to premiere on January 14, next year. The movie will show the experiences of people after falling in love.

Spruha shared the poster of the movie on Instagram and informed her fans about the release date.

While sharing the poster, she asked her fans to bless the movie by going to the theatres. In the movie, Spruha will be essaying the character of Renuka, an interior designer. The story of the movie revolves around her character having a bittersweet experience in love.

Nitin Kamble, the director of the movie, has also shared the poster on his Instagram handle.

Macchindra Bugade has written the story and screenplay, while Macchindra Bugade and Nitin Kamble have penned the dialogues. The film is produced by Tanvi films.

Trupti Chavan is handling the music for the film and songs have been penned by Ashok Bagwe and Nitin Kamble. The art direction of the movie is handled by Harish Iyer.

Cinema halls, theatres and auditoriums have been reopened in Maharashtra from October 22. They were shut since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and later they were reopened in November last year. They were closed again in April 2021 after the second wave hit Maharashtra.

Now, Cinema halls, theatres and auditoriums are functioning in Maharashtra at 50% of the seating capacity. They have been asked to follow the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government.

