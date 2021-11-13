Squad Actor Ashish Tyagi on Rinzing Denzongpa's Debut: Star Kids Have a Lot of Responsibility, Pressure

Actor Ashish Tyagi, who can currently be seen in the action-packed film Squad, co-starring Rinzing Denzongpa and Pooja Batra, said the two most exciting factors that the audience can expect from his film is top-notch action sequences coordinated by a crew of international action directors, and the debut of popular actor Danny Denzongpa’s son, Rinzing. A couple of days prior to the release, the Bose actor joined News18 for a conversation where he told us about his role, the film and more.

Talking about the film, he began, “Two major things that the audience can expect from Squad is top-notch action sequences and Rinzing’s debut. Our director got onboard people who were associated with films like Mad Max fury and Fast and Furious. So, with the international crew, who have worked on Hollywood projects, we had something different going on from what we generally have in our films. The international action directors brought some advanced things to the table, so we got to learn a lot from them. They definitely do have more expertise than us. So you got get to witness good action scenes in the film.

Squad revolves around an STF squad tasked with the responsibility of protecting the granddaughter of a renowned scientist, who holds the blueprint of a lethal cyborg programme. Tyagi further explained that Rinzing’s debut is a special factor about the film as all eyes will be pinned on the veteran actor’s son.

“Another exciting thing about the film is Danny Saab’s son will be launched through this. We have all grown up seeing him on screen and admiring and learning from him. He has proved himself to be an exemplary actor. Now, the audience will have similar expectations from Rinzing. When Abhishek Bachchan was launched, no one forgot the fact that he is Amitabh Bachchan’s son. So, the bigger the star, the higher the public’s expectations. People will definitely expect him to earn the same name and respect as his father, hence all eyes are pinned on him."

He further added that star kids have a huge responsibility and pressure upon them to prove themselves. Talking about their work equation, he recalled, “I had a great experience working with Rinzing as we bonded a lot on the sets and had memorable conversations. We used to sit together in the same vanity van and discuss our film, the characters and more. He was extremely humble and down-to-earth and always eager to learn new things on the set. We never felt he was the son of a superstar because of his humility."

Tyagi plays the parallel lead in Squad. Talking about his own role in the film, he equated it with that of a first bencher. “My character Girish, unlike others, has no training in combat or in handling weapons. He is a typical office-goer, similar to the first bencher in a school. However, he is sent on a mission because he is great with technology, something his other teammates are not good with. My character works under Pooja Batra’s character in the film."

Tyagi was last seen in the Alt Balaji web series Bose. He was also a dialect coach in Mardaani 2. Asked what else he wants to explore further, he said that every actor has their individual ‘strong zone’, something they are really good at, and that is something he wants to wait for. “Every actor wants to do characters that are in their strong zone. I want to explore roles that have a tough and intense side to them. Something similar to what Divyendu (Sharma) had done in Mirzapur or Nawazuddin Siddique had done in Raman Raghav.

“Actors keep getting work but it is not easy to get exactly what you want. For that, you have to have some luck and have to keep displaying your talents. If you see the trend of OTT has surged in these last couple of years. And this is an area I really want to explore," Tyagi concluded.

Squad also stars Malvika Raaj, who played a young Pooja in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and child actor Dishita Jain. It is currently streaming on ZEE5.

