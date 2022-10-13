Squid Game Actor Anupam Tripathi Meets Anurag Kashyap in Seoul, See Pics

The Emmy award-winning South Korean survival drama Squid Game, created by Hwang Dong-Hyuk, was released on Netflix last year and became an overnight success. The critically acclaimed series became quite popular across the globe. While it featured a predominantly Korean cast, desi audiences are sure to remember one of the very prominent characters from the series named Ali, a Pakistani immigrant to the country who is one of the contenders for the cash prize. If you do not know it already, the name of the actor is Anupam Tripathi.

While Squid Game helped Anupam Tripathi garner a huge fan following on social media, the young actor recently had his own fanboy moment as he got a chance to meet director Anurag Kashyap. The Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker is presently in South Korea to attend the Busan International Film Festival. He met Anupam Tripathi in Seoul, and the two shared great moments together, including lunch at a restaurant.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

While Anurag Kashyap shared photos of them dining together at the restaurant, Anupam Tripathi posted a picture of them together and was all praises for the director.

“Simply amazing moment for me. I just had a meeting with one of my favourite film directors from India, Anurag Kashyap. Thank you, sir, for this short but awesome meeting with you", wrote Anupam in the caption.

Advertisement

Anupam Tripathi used to act in college plays in Delhi before he shifted to South Korea in 2010 to pursue his studies at the Korea National University of Arts. He has since stayed back in the country, starring in Korean projects, even having mastered the language. Last year, after the success of Squid Game, he had told PTI that he is keen to work on Indian projects if the script intrigues him.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here