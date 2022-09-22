Squid Game Actor Lee Jung Jae Tests Positive for Covid-19 on Returning to Korea After Historic Emmy Win

Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to South Korea post his Emmy win, reported South Korean publication, Soompi. On September 20, the actor’s agency Artist Company announced that he has contracted the coronavirus and added that he is self-isolating in accordance with the guidelines of government health authorities.

The statement read, “In accordance with disease control protocol, actor Lee Jung Jae underwent PCR testing after he returned to Korea on September 18, and his test results came back positive. Actor Lee Jung Jae has currently halted all of his scheduled activities, and he is self-isolating in accordance with the guidelines of government health authorities. Our agency will adhere strictly to health authorities’ guidelines and do our utmost to help our actor focus entirely on his recovery, while considering his health our top priority."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SzwctJrE-Cc" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

However, his Squid Game co-stars Park Hae Soo and Jung Ho Yeon have tested negative. The actor returned to Korea from the United States on September 18, after creating history at the Emmy Awards.

Netflix acclaimed series ‘Squid Game’ stole the show at the 2022 Emmy Awards, with South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae winning outstanding lead actor in a drama series and director Hwang Dong-hyuk taking home the trophy for top director.

It was the first non-English language series nominated for the outstanding drama series at the Emmys. Squid Game bagged 14 nominations at this year’s awards. Lee has made history by becoming the first South Korean actor to win in the outstanding lead actor category.

After accepting his award, Lee thanked director Hwang “for making a realistic problem we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script and amazing visuals." South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol also congratulated Hwang and Lee on their awards.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here