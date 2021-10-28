Squid Game Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk Responds to Criticism Over Show's Ending

Netflix blockbuster show Squid Game has been watched by millions of subscribers across the world, earning the American streaming giant nearly USD 900 million (Rs 67,36,99,50,000). Given its global fame, it was not surprising when American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James mentioned the show in a press conference. However, LeBron’s opinion on the show’s ending may seem surprising to some. The basketball player’s thoughts were shared in a video tweeted by sports writer Kyle Goon on October 13.

LeBron was heard telling his teammate Anthony Davis,“I didn’t like the ending though." LeBron added that the protagonist Seong Gi-Hun, played by Lee Jung Jae, should have just boarded the flight and left instead of coming back. The 36-year-old player also said that with the amount of money that the player won, he should just be satisfied and leave.

Over 1.8 million users watched the video and it seems even the creator of the show Hwang Dong-hyuk was made aware of LeBron’s views. Speaking to the Guardian, Hwang responded to LeBron’s opinion on his show. The 50-year-old filmmaker said, “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series." Hwang added that despite what some people have to say, he would not change the ending of the show. “That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel," Hwang told The Guardian. Hwang also added a bit of sass and said, “I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending’."

Squid Game premiered on Netflix on September 17 and emerged as the streaming giant’s biggest show ever, beating previous original shows like Bridgerton, The Witcher. The show highlights the dark side of capitalism and the widening gap between the rich and poor.

