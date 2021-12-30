Squid Game Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk in Talks With Netflix About Season 2 and 3

After the release of Squid Game, which went on to become one of the most popular series of 2021, fans were wondering whether there will be further seasons of the Korean drama. Now, to their delight, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased two more seasons of the survival drama. During a new interview with KBS (Korean Broadcasting System), Dong-hyuk said that he is in talks with Netflix about Season 2 “as well as season 3."

He went on to share: “We will come to a conclusion any time soon." Dong-hyuk added: “We know that many people are waiting, so everyone is working hard to prepare for the next season with a positive outlook."

Netflix confirmed the claims on the same day. “It’s true that we are discussing a wide variety of possibilities for ‘Squid Game’, including the production of a Season 3, but nothing has yet been set in stone," the streaming giant said in a statement.

Back in November, Dong-hyuk shared that he had been working on a Season 2 storyline.

“I do have a basic storyline for Season 2 - it’s all in my head - and I am currently in the brainstorming stage," the writer-director said during a special screening and Q&A. “It will happen, someday, but as for when I cannot tell you the details."

Dong-hyuk didn’t really say much about the potential plot in Season 2. However, he confirmed that the sophomore season would follow Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and his investigation of those behind the deadly, titular tournament.

It was officially named the biggest launch for a new show on Netflix, surpassing ‘Bridgerton’, after it reached 111 million viewers in less than a month. Additionally, ‘Squid Game’ is among Netflix’s Top 10 list in around 94 countries. The dystopian show is also the platform’s first-ever Korean series to reach the No. 1 spot in the US.

The dystopian series Squid Game is somewhat a commentary on the economic condition and struggles of the people of South Korea. 456 people from different walks of life, who are crushed with crippling debt and have no way to get back on their feet are approached by a mysterious salesman, who offers them a chance to participate in a game whose winning prize is 45.6 billion South Korean Won.

