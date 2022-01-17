Squid Game Fame Heo Sung Tae AKA Deok-Su Joins Kang Ha Neul in JTBC’s New Drama; Details Inside

Actor Heo Sung Tae, who impressed us by playing the character of the ruthless gangster in the popular South Korean series Squid Game, has reportedly joined hands with actor Kang Ha Neul for JTBC’s upcoming action-drama Insider. Korean publication Soompi reported that, according to Tae’s agency’s announcement, the actor will be playing the role of Yoon Byung Wook, a chief prosecutor.

About Insider, the action-suspense drama is reportedly based on the story of a judicial trainee, Kim Yo Han and the undercover investigation he carries on a corrupt prosecutor.

Soompi also reported that Tae’s character Byung Wook is a loner and has trouble socialising.

Meanwhile, Squid Game premiered on Netflix on September 17 and emerged as the streaming giant’s biggest show ever, beating previous original shows like Bridgerton, The Witcher. Additionally, ‘Squid Game’ is among Netflix’s Top 10 list in around 94 countries. It is also the platform’s first-ever Korean series to reach the No. 1 spot in the US.

The dystopian series Squid Game is somewhat a commentary on the economic condition and struggles of the people of South Korea. 456 people from different walks of life, who are crushed with crippling debt and have no way to get back on their feet are approached by a mysterious salesman, who offers them a chance to participate in a game whose winning prize is 45.6 billion South Korean Won.

Recently, show writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased two more seasons of the survival drama. During a new interview with KBS (Korean Broadcasting System), Dong-hyuk said that he is in talks with Netflix about Season 2 “as well as season 3."

