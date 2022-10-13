Squid Game Star Anupam Tripathi Meets Anurag Kashyap; Fans Demand 'Gangs of Seoul'

Squid Game actor Anupam Tripathi and director Anurag Kashyap took the internet by surprise with their recent meeting. Anupam, who became a household name with the South Korean series, took to Instagram and revealed that he recently met the ace filmmaker, however, the meeting was of short duration.

“Simply amazing moment for me 🙂 I just had an meeting with one of my favorite film director from India @anuragkashyap10 thank you sir for this short but awesome meeting with you:-)" he wrote.

Surprised fans took to the comments section and said they did not expect them to meet. “The crossover we didn’t expect," a fan commented. “Two Indians whom we are really proud of," another fan wrote.

A few were also speculating that the meeting might have transpired into a possible collaboration. “Seems like something big might happen soon," a fan commented. “Are we expecting ‘Gangs of Seoul’??" asked another.

Anurag Kashyap is in South Korea currently to participate in the Busan International Film Festival. The filmmaker is participating in the film festival as a directing mentor alongside Anthony Chen, Ifa Isfansyah, Joko Anwar, and Ho Yuhang for the Malaysian Development Lab for Fiction Feature Films (mylab).

The director recently revealed that he is busy with his upcoming series. Speaking with Variety, Kashyap said that the series is in the pre-production stage. “It’s a very exciting true crime series. I’m a big fan of what they pulled off with ‘Delhi Crime,’ " Kashyap said.

Meanwhile, Anupam has been living, studying, and working in Korea for 11 years now. He is born and brought up in New Delhi, where his mother still lives. Last year, during a press conference, he opened up about his mother’s reaction to his work in Squid Game.

“She is very sweet. I told her that her son is now being asked about from around the world. She was very happy for me and congratulated me. She also said, ‘Zyaada udna mat. Paanv zameen par tika kar rakhna (Don’t fly high from your success. Be rooted to the ground).’ That humility and that kind of upbringing she has given me and I am very thankful to her. All my relatives and people I know are very happy about the show and they have only great things to say," he said at the time.

