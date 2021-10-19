Squid Game’s Park Hae-Soo Says People Will See ‘More Human Version’ of Berlin in Money Heist’s K-Adaptation

After striking gold with Netflix’s current and all-time biggest original series debut, Squid Game, Korean actor Park Hae-soo is set to join the main cast of another big web series. Park plays the head of the investment department at a securities company, Cho Sang-woo aka player 218 in Squid Game. He is confirmed to play the role of Berlin in the Korean version of Money Heist. Played by Pedro Alonso in the original series, the character will be placed in a different setting for the K-drama, which will follow a similar story.

In Squid Game, Park’s character is highly competitive, who will not bat an eye before his closest associates to win the game. Given that Berlin’s traits have similar shades of grey, it will be interesting to see Park take on the role. Recently, the cast of Squid Game appeared on The Swoon for an interview to promote the drama. They had to guess each other’s favourite show on the streaming giant in a round of Netflix Bingo.

Park spoke about his character and gave more insight into how the Korean Berlin will be slightly different from the original. A huge fan of the Spanish series, Park feels essaying Berlin is exciting yet nerve-wracking. He mentioned that the character played by Pedro is more “chic and cold-blooded". He reckoned that the character keeps switching between good and evil. He mentioned Berlin “has a good reason for being cold and swaying into being a villain, adding that fans will see a more human version of the character in the Korean version.

Based on the Spanish crime drama series of the same name, the upcoming South Korean series is directed by Kim Sung-ho. The show will also star Yoo Ji-tae as Professor, Jeon Jong-seo as Tokyo, Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Kim Ji-hun as Denver, Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hun as Helsinki and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo. The show is slated to release in 2022.

