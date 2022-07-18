Sreeja Konidela's WhatsApp Chat With Daughter is Viral But There's More To It

Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja Konidela shared a WhatsApp chat on her Instagram story, and it soon went viral. The chat was between her and her daughter, Nivrithi. She shared the screenshot with a sticker of GenZ.

In the Whatsapp conversation, Nivrithi with an emoticon of egg and sun wished good morning. She wrote, “Guddu morning my birth giver." To this statement, Sreeja sent a laughing emoji. Nivrithi replied, “Amma have you forgotten what I taught you. That isn’t cool. Reply again mwah." Sreeja reverted that she belongs to the old school.

This conversation has left the people on Insta baffled. They are asking if Sreeja wants to indicate something with this chat. Supporters also noticed that mother and daughter are not staying together. The shared chat has again led to rumours of Kalyan and Sreeja’s impending divorce. The family members of Kalyan and Sreeja are tight-lipped on the matter.

A series of speculations followed when Sreeja changed her Instagram name. Earlier, it was Sreeja Kalyaan but at present, it is Sreeja Konidela. Chiranjeevi’s daughter unfollowed Kalyan Dev on Instagram, but Dev is still following her. When asked about the daughter’s divorce, Chiranjeevi did not comment.

Chiranjeevi and his family were also not promoting Super Machi, a Telugu comedy movie by their son-in-law Kalyan Dev. It shows that all’s not well between the two families.

Sreeja and Kalyan Dev married in 2016 at a farmhouse near Devanahalli, Bengaluru. They both have a daughter as well. Before Kalyan, Sreeja was married to Sirish Bharadwaj. Sirish Bharadwaj and Sreeja met in college and married at the age of 19.

Later, in 2011, Sreeja parted ways with Sirish reportedly because of dowry demand.

