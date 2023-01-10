Sreeleela Exudes Boho Vibes In Her Indo-Western Ensemble; Check It Out

South actress Sreeleela knows how to dress for every occasion. The actress’ on-screen persona and her sartorial choices impress her fans. Recently, she dropped a string of photos on her Instagram, which took the internet by storm. In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing an orange kaftan top, which she paired up with a same-coloured palazzo. She completed her look with voguish sunglasses, which perfectly complemented her indo-western ensemble. This time, the actress opted for a subtle makeup look. She tied up her hair in a messy bun, which made her look even more gorgeous.

Advertisement

She captioned her post, “Open mind. Big Dreams. Wild Heart". Several social media users flocked to the comment section to laud her fashion sense.

One social media user wrote, “Stunning". Another commented, “Karnataka sensation". One user also wrote, “Are you a human or a goddess?". Some of her fans also flooded the comment section with heart emojis. Many others filled in the comment section with fire and heart eyes emojis.

The actress always manages to slay, whether it is in ethnic wear or a western outfit. Not so long ago, she shared her pictures in which she can be seen donning an ethnic ensemble. Her elegant outfit and astonishing looks won the hearts of the audience.

Advertisement

Sreeleela made her debut with the 2019 movie Kiss. She then went on to work in Telugu cinema with the 2021 film Pelli SandaD. Now, she is all pumped up to star in the action comedy film Dhamaka, alongside Ravi Teja. The film will also feature Jayaram, Rao Ramesh, Chirag Jani, Ali, Praveen, Sachin Khedekar and Rajshree Nair in pivotal roles. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film will hit the theatres this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here