Popular Kannada actress Sreeleela has impressed her fans with her on-screen persona and her sartorial choices. As the wedding season is here, the actress is giving some fashion tips and inspiration to her fans. She shared a series of photos on Instagram a few hours ago. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a light green indo-western co-ord set with a yellow floral print on it. She added statement earrings to give more of a modern touch to the look and a matching ring. She kept her make-up he opted for a no make-up make-up look and styled her hair in semi messy ponytail.

The next set of frames in the post is the close-up looks of her eyes. She aptly wrote in the caption of the post, “Sometimes just allow the eyes to do the talking."

Here take a look at the post:

Sreeleela recently added throwback pictures from her Dhamaka promotional spree. She added a gorgeous set of photos on her Instagram timeline. The actress wore a sequined sea-green lehenga. To round up her look she added big matching emerald earrings. The actress penned the caption of the post, “The colour green strikes a balance between head and heart and being able to do that is genuinely an art, What say?"

Sreeleela made her acting debut with the 2019 movie Kiss. She then went on to work in Telugu cinema with the 2021 film Pelli SandaD. The actress was last seen in the action comedy film Dhamaka, alongside Ravi Teja. The film will also feature Jayaram, Rao Ramesh, Chirag Jani, Ali, Praveen, Sachin Khedekar and Rajshree Nair in pivotal roles. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film will hit the theatres this year.

Currently, she also has a slew of interesting projects lined up including, SSMB 28, Anaganaga Oka Raju, Untitled Vaisshnav Tej movie PVT04, NBK 108 and Nithiin32.

