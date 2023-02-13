Kannada actress Sreeleela definitely knows how to keep her fans hooked on her latest looks. From her charming on-screen presence to her quintessential fashion outfits, Sreeleela never misses an opportunity to win the hearts of her admirers. Besides films, the 21-year-old surely knows how to dress to impress for every occasion. From her casual chic avatars to gorgeous ethnic collections, Sreeleela’s wardrobe has it all. Recently, social media users were bowled over by the Kiss actress’s latest photoshoot, snippets of which she dropped on Instagram.

Calling herself “shy", Sreeleela captioned her post, “Soul on fleek." The dreamy pictures captured the Kannada beauty donning a custom-made Pooja Rajgarhia Gupta, ivory gold mosaic sharara set. Her attire boasted exquisite, boho-chic embroidery, embedded with shiny mirror work. The V-neck blouse was bordered with intricate arrow-like patterns while the sharara pants had unique ruffled bottoms.

Sreeleela looked mesmerizing as she perfectly blended traditional aesthetics with a hint of contemporary. The actress teamed up her elegant avatar with a shrug of the same hue, accompanied by some statement, silver junk jewellery. The Kannada diva sported a dewy and glam makeover to enhance her features further. She rounded off her event-ready look with open, wavy tresses, striking a range of attractive poses for the clicks.

Netizens were quick to flock in the comments to shower Sreeleela with praises and adoration. “So extraordinary and stealing my heart," lavished one user. Another called himself to be Sreeleela’s “Big fan." Many others added multiple red heart and heart-eye emojis.

This is not the first time the Dhamaka actress had us completely floored over her choice of outfits. Not so long ago, she shared a slew of pictures on her gram’ wearing a scarlet red, heavily-embroidered Anarkali suit, having distinguished floral patterns. Check out the snap here:

On the work front, Sreeleela was last seen in the Trinadha Rao Nakkina directorial Dhamaka where she was paired with Ravi Teja. The Telugu-language action comedy became a super hit. Currently, the Kannada star has a pipeline of films ready in her kitty. Sreeleela’s upcoming film outings include SSMB 28, Anaganaga Oka Raju, NBK 108, and Nithiin32.

