Sreeleela Starrer I Love You Idiot Trailer Is Out, Watch It Here

Sreeleela is a prominent face in Kannada and Telugu films. She made her film debut in 2019 with Kiss for which she even bagged Best Female Debut Actress award at the SIIMA Awards. The young actress later worked in many popular films like Bharaate Pelli SandaD, and By Two Love. Currently, the actress is making headlines with her upcoming movie I Love You Idiot.

The makers of the film recently released the trailer at an event and the film has created a buzz among Sreeleela fans. At the trailer release event, producer Sai Kiran Battula said, “I am very happy that our film will be released in the presence of Bekkem Venu Gopal and the trailer we released has met with a great response from the audience. Good films are always appreciated by the viewers. We made this film believing that films with good concepts are appreciated."

I love You Idiot, revolves around the love story of Nandini and Arjun. Nandini is a college student who believes in traditional values whereas Arjun is a rich and carefree guy. The film portrays an exploration of young love. The movie has been directed by AP Arjun and produced by Sai Kiran Bathula under AviRudra Creations. V Hari Krishna has composed the music. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 17.

Sreeleela is also awaiting the release of her next movie of director Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s upcoming action comedy film Dhamaka in the pipeline. The movie is produced by Abhishek Agarwal and T G Vishwa Prasad, under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners, and also features Ravi Teja and Jayaram in the lead roles. The movie will hit theatres on December 23.

