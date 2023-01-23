Sreeleela's Latest Pics in Saree Make Heads Turn on Social Media

Popular Kannada actress Sreeleela has once again captivated the audience with her outstanding fashion sense and glamorous personality. Recently, the actress dropped a string of pictures that quickly went viral. In the photos, the actress can be seen in a handwoven Pattu saree, which makes her look exceptional.

The actress accessorised her outfit with an exquisite neckpiece, traditional bangles and jasmine flowers. This time, the actress opts for a minimalist makeup look. While in one of the pictures, the actress flaunts her long hair. In the other picture, the actress prefers jasmine flowers to tie her hair at the back.

In the photos, the actress can be seen smiling as she poses for the camera. While sharing her pictures on social media, the actress wrote, “Smile. Shine. And take one day at a time".

So far, her pictures have amassed more than 4 lakh likes. As soon as the actress shared her pictures, several social media users ushered to the comment section to praise her beauty. One user commented, “My heart just skipped a beat". Another user commented, “Future Super Star". One user also wrote, “Angel wearing saree".

Some social media users even filled the comment section with heart and fire emojis. This is not the first time the actress made her fans’ hearts flutter with her aesthetic look.

Check out the pictures here

On the work front, Sreeleela made her debut with the 2019 movie Kiss. She then made her way to the Telugu industry with the 2021 Pelli SandaD. Some of her popular films include Dhamaka and Bharaate. The actress will be soon seen in films such as SSMB 28, Untitled Vaisshnav Tej movie PVT04, NBK 108 and Nithiin32.

