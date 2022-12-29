Sreemukhi Looks Stunning In Heavily Embroidered Velvet Top And White Palazzo

Television presenter and actress Sreemukhi is a noted face in the Telugu entertainment industry. She started her career as a television host and later made her film debut in 2012 with a supporting role in Julayi. The actress then starred in the lead role in Prema Ishq Kaadhal, which was released in the same year.

According to reports, Sreemukhi is currently also one of the highest-paid personalities in the Telugu television industry. And, the 29-year-old recently donned the host’s hat, once again, for the new season of BB Jodi. On Wednesday, December 28, she posted a string of pictures from the launch event of the Star Maa show on Instagram.

In the photos, Sreemukhi is seen rocking a velvet blue top, which featured golden embroidery work and a plunging neckline. The Maestro star paired the heavily embroidered top with a solid white palazzo. She complemented her outfit with glam makeup, with her hair tied in a side-parted ponytail. Sreemukhi rounded her look with a pair of statement gold earrings and matching rings.

“Launching of BB Jodi! On Star Maa," read the caption of her post.

Check out Sreemukhi’s Instagram post:

Upon seeing her stunning photos, one of the fans gushed, “Wow ma’am so beautiful." “Gorgeous," noted another. A third user remarked, “Super," while many others flooded the comment section of her post with heart and fire emojis.

Sreemukhi is currently busy hosting BB Jodi. It is a dance reality show where housemates of Bigg Boss Telugu participate to show off their dancing prowess. The show is judged by Radha, Tarun Master, and Sadha. It premiered on December 25, replacing Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

On the film front, Sreemukhi will next be seen in the Telugu-language action entertainer Bhola Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the upcoming film boasts Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

