Sreemukhi Stuns in a Custom Black Ensemble For SIIMA 2022

Actress and television presenter Sreemukhi is a celebrated name in the Telugu entertainment industry. After hosting several comedy shows like Super Singer 9, Super Mom and Comedy Nights, to name a few, Sreemukhi has cemented a special place for herself in fans’ hearts with her excellent comic timing. Sreemukhi’s style statement is always on point and much loved.

The actress has posted another string of pictures on Instagram which has grabbed fans’ attention. The caption of Sreemukhi’s post indicated that donned the all-black outfit for the star-studded 10th South Indian International Movie Awards.

Dressed in a jet black A-line gown with a giant train, Sreemukhi looked like an absolute show-stopper. The dress had a plunging V-neck cut. It was cinched at the waist with a slit, which exposed the sleek black pair of trousers underneath.

In the streak of pictures posted by her, Sreemukhi struck a variety of poses for the lens in a custom Arushi Reddy dress. The actress complemented her outfit with an emerald-green, stone-encrusted neckpiece and a pair of matching earrings. She rounded off her ensemble with pointy black stilettos and a middle-parted bun.

Soon after her pictures surfaced on the internet, fans were all praise for her look in the comments section of her post. “You’re a diva" gushed one user. “Stunner! OMG you look so hot," commented another.

Sreemukhi has a knack to experiment with her style and her Instagram feed is proof. She has time and again shelled out major fashion goals with her glamorous outfits, be it with western wear or traditional attires.

Sreemukhi will next be seen in the Telugu-language action entertainer Bholaa Shankar. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film also stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Bhola Shankar is slated to hit the big screen in 2023.

