Sreemukhi's Breathtaking Recreation Of Gangubai Kathiawadi Has The Internet's Heart

Sreemukhi has replaced several well-known television anchors. She is the most loved woman in the industry. This beautiful and talented actress is known for her excellent performances. The diva is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of her beautiful pictures.

But this time, she has recreated one of our favourite Bhansali characters, Gangubai. The internet is going gaga over her recreation. She has aced the entire look like a pro and we can’t stop ourselves from it.

Just like Gangu, she wore a plain white saree and dark glasses. Her flower-adorned hair band and jewellery added to her feminine aura. The silver necklace spells magic in the right way. While sharing these pictures, she wrote, “Gangubai is an Emotion" which is true.

On the work front, Sreemukhi, a Telugu actress, hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa The Singing Superstar before doing the same for dance IKON. On September 11, Gemini tv aired the first episode of the reality dancing competition. Sreemukhi not only captivates viewers on the show with her comedic timing, but she also makes them laugh with her amusing social media posts.

The 29-year-old actress recently revealed her traditional costume for the dance IKON episode, setting new fashion standards. On Friday, Sreemukhi shared a series of images from her most recent photoshoot on Instagram. In the photos, the Maestro star can be seen striking several poses for the camera while dressed in an elaborately made red blouse and an ethereal purple saree with silver embellishments.

