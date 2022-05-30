Sreenath Bhasi’s Next Malayalam Film Chattambi Teaser Goes Viral

Malayalam actor Seenath Bhasi received critical acclaim for his acting in the recently released film Bheeshma Parvam. Sreenath is now ready with his next film Chattambi. The teaser of the film was released on May 28 and it’s getting a good response from the audiences. Directed by Abhilash S Kumar, Chattambi’s teaser gives a glimpse of conversation between Sreenath and a female character leaving the audience curious to know more. The video has garnered around 4 lakh views on YouTube.

The teaser shows Sreenath smoking when a girl steps into his room asking if he wants some Vattayappam (sweet). Sreenath replies in negative saying that sweets are unhealthy. The girl then asks him if he has watched Mahanadhi which is playing in Ambily theatre. The girl says that she had asked someone to take her to watch the film but he refused. Sreenath says that he watched Basha and is impressed by Rajinikanth’s acting. The girl then asks that is Kamal Haasan not good looking? Kamal acts well too, the girl adds. Sreenath brushes aside her argument saying that if someone doesn’t know how to fight, what is the point in acting.

Advertisement

The title of the film appears at this point and the teaser of the film claims that the movie is based on a true story. In the next frame, only Sreenath appears smoking.

Bankrolled by Assif Yogi, Don Palathara has written the story for Chattambi. Alex Joseph has penned the screenplay and dialogues for Chattambi. Sekhar Menon has composed the music for Chattambi.

Talking about films mentioned in the teaser, Tamil film Baasha released on January 15, 1995. Baasha is based on the story of an auto driver Manikam who tries to fulfill the promise made to his father while keeping his underworld side hidden. Mahanadhi directed by Santhana Bharathi narrates the story of an innocent man falsely implicated in a financial scam. The 1994 Kamal Haasan starrer movie is based on the struggle of the man whose family disintegrates after he is jailed.

Advertisement

Mention of both these films have given a rough idea that Chattambi is set in the 1990s era. According to reports, Chattambi will be a gangster drama.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.